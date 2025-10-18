The latest transfer stories for Celtic and Rangers ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership fixtures

Talks over potential January transfer business in the Scottish Premiership is ramping up as we move closer to the end of 2025.

Both Celtic and Rangers have been linked with new signings, with the latter in particular in need of a huge boost in their season. The Gers are working on the appointment of their next permanent manager, with Kevin Muscat dominating the headlines as he looks set to take the Ibrox job.

Brendan Rodgers has ‘no idea’ where £6m Celtic transfer report has come from

One particular transfer story that has rapidly gained momentum recently is Celtic’s reported interest in signing former Liverpool ace Bobby Clark. The 20-year-old left the Premier League giants in 2024 to join Red Bull Salzburg, and he is currently on loan with Derby County until the end of the season.

However, rumours have been doing the rounds lately, linking him to an early exit in January. Celtic are the main name to crop up and they are reportedly willing to pay £6 million to bring Clark to the club in the new year.

The Times has reported that the Hoops’ interest in the midfielder is fairly long-standing and he is ‘set’ to make the switch to Parkhead once the January transfer window opens. Clark is the son of former Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark.

Since the rise in speculation, Brendan Rodgers has essentially shut down the rumours and has confirmed he doesn’t know where they have stemmed from.

Speaking to Sky Sports Scotland ahead of their clash with Dundee on Sunday, Rodgers was asked about the rumours linking Clark to Celtic in the new year.

“I wouldn’t normally talk on players coming in or out but I haven’t a clue where that has come from, to be honest,” the manager said. “It’s very early for the speculation to kick in, so I really don’t know where it’s come from.”

Kevin Muscat expected to have January transfer backing at Rangers

Following the nightmare tenure of Russell Martin, Rangers are now closing in on appointing and unveiling their next manager.

It was reported earlier this week by Record Sport that the club have held ‘successful negotiations’ with leading managerial candidate Muscat and an agreement had been ‘thrashed out’ with his representatives regarding a multi-year contract.

The former Rangers defender is expected to return to his old stomping ground and reports are already speculating over who he will bring with him to Ibrox to kit out his team backroom of staff.

Amid the pending arrival of their new manager, Rangers have confirmed that future budgets will not be affected and January transfer action is expected.

The Rangers Fan Advisory Board published the minutes from a recent meeting with the club, which provided insight into how near future plans are likely to look following the dismissal of Martin.

“It was confirmed that managerial changes have a financial impact but were not currently expected to materially affect future budgets,” the minutes read.

“Player movement is expected in January as part of the club's commitment to reinvestment in the first team.”