Celtic are recruiting for a new member of staff.

Celtic are seeking to hire a new first-team analyst to support Brendan Rodgers.

The Irishman is currently guiding the side on a title quest, with Rangers posing a challenge to the Premiership crown they have so often retained over the last year. As that campaign continues, the club are looking to provide Rodgers with more support behind the scenes.

In an advert on Jobs in Football, the Hoops have put out an advert for the role, which includes work with the boss and Jack Lyons, who Rodgers had in his first spell at the helm and then at Leicester City. The advert and some role descriptions read: "Celtic Football Club is currently seeking a First Team Analyst.

"Reporting to the Head of Analysis & Technical Operations, the First Team Analyst plays a crucial role in providing strategic and tactical insights to support the coaching staff and first team players in enhancing performance on the field.

"Key accountabilities will include working with the Opposition Analyst, collect, organise and present match data, performance statistics and video footage identifying strengths, weaknesses and patterns of both the team and opposition for the First Team Manager and coaching staff.

"Collaborate with the coaching staff to develop game plans, open play and set play strategies and tactical adjustments based on data analysis and insights. Create visual presentations, reports and performance dashboards to communicate key findings and recommendations to the First Team Manager, players and coaching staff.