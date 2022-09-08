The Australian has been told a move to the AMEX Stadium would be a ‘downgrade’ by Hoops icon Chris Sutton.

Ange Postecoglou has been installed as the shock bookmakers favourite to become the next Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

The Celtic boss was named among possible candidated to land his first Premier League job with current manager Graham Potter set to quit his position at the AMEX Stadium after entering talks with Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked at Stamford Bridge earlier this week and Potter has been heavily linked to make the switch to London.

Celtic boss Angelos Postecoglou has been linked with the top job at Premier League outfit Brighton as Graham Potter finalises his move to Chelsea

As a result, odds on the next Brighton boss have been shifting throughout the last 24 hours with Postecoglou now the favourite.

According to Betfair, the Australian is priced at 5/1 favourite to replace Potter should he decide to leave the Seagulls.

The 57-year-old’s philosophy of fast attacking football is viewed as similar to that of the Englishman, with the Hoops recent first-half performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday night likely to have caught the eye of a few admirers.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton insists Postecoglou wouldn’t view the Brighton role as a step up.

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Celtic reacts during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Celtic FC and Real Madrid at Celtic Park

He commented: “Ange Postecoglou will be linked with managerial jobs in the Premier League and I’m sure will eventually go down south but he’s only just got start at Celtic and he’s building something special.

“He certainly wouldn’t downgrade to a club Brighton’s size just yet... why would he?”

Other names in contention for the vacancy is former FK Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen, who was recently linked with the Hibernian post over the summer.