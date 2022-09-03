The Scottish champions were in unstoppable form as they put their city rivals to the sword.

Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for his Celtic players after they recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Rangers to stretch their unbeaten domestic run to 35 matches.

The Hoops opened a five-point gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with another five-star performance as goals from Liel Abada x2, Jota and substitute David Turnbull sealed a commanding victory.

Postecoglou refused to get carried away as his side laid down an early title marker but emphasised the strength of his squad as they limited their Glasgow rivals to few chances at Parkhead.

He stated: “I’m really proud of the players, they were outstanding from start to finish.

“We knew it would be a good challenge for us today, Rangers have proven they’re a good side but we’ve been really good since the season started.

“We scored our four goals, managed to restrict them to very little and didnt’t give them a moments rest.

“We’re getting stronger every week and I thought it was a really dominant performance. It’s a big occasion and we know what’s at stake and what this day means to our supporters.

“I guess some people were suggesting we’ve had an easy run in terms of games so far - I don’t see it that way - and that this was going to be our first test.

“But we handled it really well. Our defensive work and our press was just oustanding and I thought we really got on top of them. If we keep going like that then we’re going to be really hard to stop.”

Commenting on Abada’s man of the match display, the Australian added: “He’s been good since the day he came.

“From the moment he walked through our doors in to one of the biggest club’s in the world he literally hit the ground running and hasn’t stopped running since.

“Again, it was another really mature performance. He’s one of these boys who always wants to improve. Everything he does he wants to learn from, both good and bad. Credit to him, he’s delivered on the big stage.”

Abada, who has now scored five goals in his last three games, admits his full focus has shifted quickly on to facing Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

He told Sky Sports: “I really feel amazing. I think this was an important game for the fans, for us, for everyone and I really enjoyed it.