Celtic boss provides transfer update and Rangers receive boost

The Hoops thumped Kilmarnock 5-0 away, whilst the Gers won 4-0 against St.Johnstone at home.
Here is a look at the latest news coming out of both clubs today....
Postecoglou on transfers
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has provided a transfer update to supporters.
His side are still in the hunt for more additions between now and the end of the transfer window.
He has said, as per a report by the Daily Record:
“We are probably looking at people to round off our squad. I still think if we can find a player or two who can play more than one position in the way we play I think that will help us.
“It’s not in terms of a specific area, it’s someone who will fit in with the group as well. We have a strong mentality within this group of players and anyone coming in has to have that as well.”
Midfielder leaves
Frankie Deane has left Celtic Park for a new challenge in England.
The 17-year-old midfielder has signed for Burnley in the Championship.
He has put pen-to-paper on an initial one year contract with Vincent Kompany’s side.
Rangers boost
Rangers have received a boost with Ryan Kent returning to training.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are back in action tomorrow with a huge Champions League qualifier against PSV and have a key man back in contention.
As per a report by Football Scotland, they also have midfielder Jamie Sands back training with the team.
Barisic latest
Borna Barisic has been linked with a potential departure from Ibrox this summer.
The left-back has lost his place following the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas in his position.
Reporter Derek Clark has said that the club are yet to receive a bid for him though (see tweet below):