Celtic boss provides transfer update and Rangers receive boost

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday.

By Harry Mail
Monday, 15th August 2022, 7:00 pm

Both Celtic and Rangers picked up another win over the weekend.

The Hoops thumped Kilmarnock 5-0 away, whilst the Gers won 4-0 against St.Johnstone at home.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of both clubs today....

Postecoglou on transfers

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has provided a transfer update to supporters.

His side are still in the hunt for more additions between now and the end of the transfer window.

He has said, as per a report by the Daily Record:

“We are probably looking at people to round off our squad. I still think if we can find a player or two who can play more than one position in the way we play I think that will help us. 

“It’s not in terms of a specific area, it’s someone who will fit in with the group as well. We have a strong mentality within this group of players and anyone coming in has to have that as well.”

Midfielder leaves

Frankie Deane has left Celtic Park for a new challenge in England.

The 17-year-old midfielder has signed for Burnley in the Championship.

He has put pen-to-paper on an initial one year contract with Vincent Kompany’s side.

Rangers boost

Rangers have received a boost with Ryan Kent returning to training.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are back in action tomorrow with a huge Champions League qualifier against PSV and have a key man back in contention.

As per a report by Football Scotland, they also have midfielder Jamie Sands back training with the team.

Barisic latest

Borna Barisic has been linked with a potential departure from Ibrox this summer.

The left-back has lost his place following the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas in his position.

Reporter Derek Clark has said that the club are yet to receive a bid for him though (see tweet below):