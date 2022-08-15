Celtic boss provides transfer update and Rangers receive boost

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday.

Both Celtic and Rangers picked up another win over the weekend.

The Hoops thumped Kilmarnock 5-0 away, whilst the Gers won 4-0 against St.Johnstone at home.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of both clubs today....

Postecoglou on transfers

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has provided a transfer update to supporters.

His side are still in the hunt for more additions between now and the end of the transfer window.

He has said, as per a report by the Daily Record:

“We are probably looking at people to round off our squad. I still think if we can find a player or two who can play more than one position in the way we play I think that will help us.

“It’s not in terms of a specific area, it’s someone who will fit in with the group as well. We have a strong mentality within this group of players and anyone coming in has to have that as well.”

Midfielder leaves

Frankie Deane has left Celtic Park for a new challenge in England.

The 17-year-old midfielder has signed for Burnley in the Championship.

He has put pen-to-paper on an initial one year contract with Vincent Kompany’s side.

Rangers boost

Rangers have received a boost with Ryan Kent returning to training.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are back in action tomorrow with a huge Champions League qualifier against PSV and have a key man back in contention.

As per a report by Football Scotland, they also have midfielder Jamie Sands back training with the team.

Barisic latest

Borna Barisic has been linked with a potential departure from Ibrox this summer.

The left-back has lost his place following the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas in his position.