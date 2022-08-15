Here is everything you need to know ahead of the first leg in Glasgow...

Rangers face another mammoth two-legged Champions League encounter as they welcome PSV Eindhoven to Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday in the first match of their play-off tie.

The Light Blues created history in the third qualifying round after overcoming a two-goal deficit to battle past Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 in front of their own supporters on another memorable European night.

Dutch giants PSV sent Monaco crashing out of the competition to set up an intruiging battle between Ruud Van Nistelrooy and his former international team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Not since the 2010/11 season have Rangers featured among Europe’s elite clubs in the Champions League but they now find themselves within 180 minutes of clinching a lucrative £40million spot in the group stages.

The Govan outfit have been forced to do it the hard way after losing the Europa League final last season, but Rangers carried the momentum built up during their impressive comeback in the previous round into their domestic clash with St Johnstone at the weekend.

Antonio Colak was one of four different goal scorers as the Croatian kept up his recent scoring streak and helped the Gers secured a third successive clean sheet in all competitions on home soil.

PSV - unbeaten in their last 11 matches - will provide stern opposition and their attacking prowess was evident in their most recent Eredivisie encounter, which ended 5-2 in their favour against ten-man Go Ahead Eagles.

Xavi Simons, who was linked with a move to Rangers last year, scored a brace and they also county powerful ex-Barcelona and Newcastle striker Luuk De Jong among their ranks.

Both sides previously met in Europe during the 2010/11 season, where Rangers slipped to a 1-0 aggregate loss in the last-16 of the Europa League.

However, European nights at Ibrox often invoke a burning fire within the Gers squad and they will be confident of securing a positive result to take with them to the Netherlands next week.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven

What: UEFA Champions League (Play-off - 1st Leg)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, August 16th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off - with post-match coverage until 10.30pm.

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 31/20 | DRAW 23/10 | PSV EINDHOVEN 17/10

According to the bookmakers, the tie is too close to call with Rangers marginally favourites to win the first leg. PSV striker Luuk de Jong is 5/1 favourite to score first in the match, with Alfredo Morelos available at 11/2. Antonio Colak and Manchester United-linked Cody Gakpo are both 6/1.

Who are the match officials?

Italian referee Daniele Orsato has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the first leg. He will take charge of a Rangers game for the first time having previously been the man in the middle for two of Celtic’s Champions League group stage games during season 2016/17 (against Barcelona) and 17/18 (against PSG).

The 46-year-old will be assisted by fellow countrymen Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini, with Daniele Doveri named as the fourth official. Massimiliano Irrati is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven?

Ryan Kent and James Sands were a notable absentees from the Rangers squad to face St Johnstone at the weekend after starting the secong-leg win over Union Saint-Gilloise.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed utility man Sands is expected to recover from illness in time to feature, while winger Kent was left out as a precaution with this game in mind.

Alfredo Morelos is almost back to full fitness but he is unlikely to replace the in-form Antonio Colak up front, with the Croatian having bagged three goals in as many games.

Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander remain sidelined, but defender Ben Davies will hope to have done enough on his first start to retain his place at the heart of the Gers backline.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Bronckhorst said: “We have everyone available for tomorrow and look forward to the challenge we face. Jame Sands and Ryan Kent will return to the squad.

“We have watched a lot of PSV, they have new additions to the squad and play a little different to last year. They have a lot of experience and have a clear way of playing.

“We want a good result for the second leg. This play-off is a game with a lot of pressure for both teams that you have to manage but these are the challenges you look forward to in your career.”

PSV Eindhoven’s attacking options remain depleted with Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinicius and Yorbe Vertessen continuing their rehab from recent injuries, while defender Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli are also likely to miss out.