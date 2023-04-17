Celtic took another step towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title with victory against Kilmarnock on Sunday but Rangers aren’t going down without a fight and saw off St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday.

Both sides have just one more league match to play before they meet each other in the Scottish Cup semi final with the Hoops hosting Motherwell and Michael Beale taking his side to Pittodrie to play in-form Aberdeen. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Ange Postecoglou has said he is putting contract talks with his current Celtic stars ‘on the back burner’ as they continue to push towards league and cup success. Elsewhere, one current Rangers star is said to be desperate to secure a new deal with the Ibrox club. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, April 17:

Celtic boss puts contract talks ‘on the back bruner’

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed he’s putting contract talks with his current squad on the back-burner until the campaign is complete, according to the Daily Record. However, the Aussie head coach did offer ‘words of praise’ to Joe Hart who’s deal expires next summer.

He said: “He still has a fair way to go to get there but Joe has been outstanding for us. It is no secret that when I signed him I knew what I was getting as a goalkeeper but just as important was the kind of person he is. The way he has helped shape this team on and off the field. Obviously he went through a tough time before arriving here and hopefully he is enjoying his football a lot more now because it has been a mutually beneficial relationship between him and the club since. He has contributed greatly and I think the club has given back to him as well.”

Rangers star ‘desperate’ to sign new deal

John Lundstram has revealed he’s desperate for a new Rangers deal but he’s still waiting, per Football.Scotland. The former Sheffield United man has one year remaining on his current contract and is said to be enjoying life in Glasgow.