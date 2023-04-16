Former Rangers star spots major change in home win against St Mirren

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann gives his take on Saturday’s SPL win against St Mirren.

Neil McCann has identified one major difference in the Rangers side after his former club claimed a 5-2 home win against St Mirren on Saturday.

The two sides looked on their way to a share of the points after Buddies midfielder Mark O’Hara scored twice to cancel out efforts from home duo Todd Cantrell and Fashion Sakala. Parity remained in place until ten minutes from time when the hosts roared into life with a quickfire brace from striker Alfredo Morelos and a neat late finish from Scott Arfield.

That was enough to temporary move Rangers to within nine points of Old Firm rivals Celtic - although the current leaders restored their 12-point advantage at the summit when a Matt O’Riley brace and a goal apiece from Kyoto Furuhashi and Daizen Maida gave them a 4-1 win at Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking alongside former Buddies player and manager Jack Ross on BBC Sportscene, McCann praised St Mirren for their display in a brave defeat at Ibrox, but felt both managers may have differing opinions on the outcome of the game.

The former Scotland winger said: “I thought Rangers played really well at times.

“There was a good fluidity about them and they have players hitting the box now, which I felt in games gone by they didn’t quite have that. But I thought St Mirren were really good in the game and when you look at the result, Stevie might think it flatters Rangers a bit.

“Mick Beale might think not, but I thought St Mirren were good today as well. As Jack (Ross) said earlier, Stevie has had a great season, he’s found a formula that really has started baring fruit and getting results.”