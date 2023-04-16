Rangers and Celtic staggering attendances ranked vs Hibs, Hearts & SPL rivals

Celtic and Rangers’ average attendances compared to Hearts, Hibernian and other clubs in the SPL.

It has been another season where Celtic and Rangers supporters have got behind their sides and packed out away ends around Scotland and in Europe.

But it is the unique atmosphere and stunning sights created on their home patch that have really caught the eye on both sides of the Old Firm. It seems the SPL title is heading towards Celtic Park once again as Ange Postecoglou’s side hold a 12-point lead as the title race heads into its final stages.

Rangers have endured a season of change and are likely to fall short in their bid to retain the title but Michael Beale seems to be piecing together the foundations to mount a more serious challenge next season and has the support of the Ibrox faithful.

But how do the average attendances on both sides of the Old Firm compare to those at Hearts, Hibernian and the rest of the SPL clubs?

1 . Livingston Average attendance: 4,186 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Ross County Average attendance: 4,420 Photo: SNS Group

3 . St Johnstone Average attendance: 5,265 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4 . Motherwell Average attendance: 5,916 Photo: SNS Group

