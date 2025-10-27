The Australian boss endured a winless eight-game spell at the City Ground before being shown the door last week

Ange Postecoglou was left “hurt” by his brutal sacking as Nottingham Forest boss according to his close friend and fellow Aussie, ex-England rugby coach Eddie Jones.

It has been claimed that the former Celtic manager would have to seriously consider if he fancied trying his luck in a “top league” over the Hoops - should a return be offered by the Parkhead club.

The 60-year-old spent two hugely successful seasons in Glasgow's east end before signing off in the summer of 2023 to join Premier League giants Tottenham after a Treble-winning campaign.

During his time in North London, Postecoglou went on to lift the Europa League last season to end Spurs' silverware drought before being shown the door.

Discussing what it’s like to be sacked as a manager, Jones told SEN: “I just love coaching. When you finish playing, it's the next best thing. It's such an enjoyable experience.

“The more you coach, the more you learn that your day will come. Don't look too far ahead. I've been sacked a couple of times now and it hurts; it puts you in a world of hurt.

“Ange Postecoglou just got sacked. We were just texting each other the other day. He knew it was coming but it still hurts. Hurts like buggery.”

Postecoglou transformed Celtic - but fans would be disappointed if Rodgers left

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is in the final year of his contract and has spoken publicly criticising the quality of the club's transfer spend. And with performances on the pitch also starting to nosedive, the Northern Irishman has come under fire.

However, former England cap Chris Waddle reckons that supporters would be gutted if Rodgers left the role - suggesting Postecoglou might not want to come back and could focus on securing a gig in a top European league instead.

Speaking to BOYLE sports, who offer the best football odds, Waddle said: “I think Celtic fans would be disappointed if Brendan Rodgers left. I have a lot of respect for Brendan Rodgers; I think he's done a great job with Celtic.

“Ange Postecoglou was a popular choice and did well because he brought in players from the Asian market that people hadn't even heard of, and they were a revelation. That changed Celtic around again.

“So, I don't know if Ange would think, ‘I don't want to go back there. I want to manage in the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, or the Bundesliga.’ He might be thinking, ‘I want to be in a top league'.

“I can probably see Brendan being a little bit disillusioned that they never signed players to compete in the Champions League. Brendan probably knew that from the start of the season, but they never addressed it.”