The Rangers icon has bee reacting to a poor start to the season for both Rangers and Celtic.

Ally McCoist says Rangers and Celtic have both been afflicted by the same issues in recruitment this season.

The Hoops were swept aside 3-1 by Hearts on Sunday and that allowed the Jambos to go eight points clear at the top of this season’s Premiership. Rangers may have won by the same margin versus Kilmarnock but that was just their second league win all season, amid a start to the term that had Danny Rohl replace Russell Martin as head coach.

Rangers icon McCoist says it’s refreshing to see Hearts challenge at the top but that’s partly down to Old Firm woes. He believes both Rangers and Celtic are suffering with the consequences of a poor summer transfer drive, and the Light Blues not pouncing on Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland is something the ex striker believes has cost his beloved side a title.

Ally McCoist on Rangers and Celtic transfers

McCoist told talkSPORT: “The demise in the Old Firm squads is alarming. It has dropped off a cliff, it hasn't fallen away. Hearts have been great and I don't see them going away, but the demise in the quality of Rangers and Celtic is both alarming and staggering. I mean Rangers, they were much better yesterday (against Kilmarnock), but they are still miles off it (the title race).

"But Rangers - and Celtic a little bit this season - have signed not only bang average players, but bang average foreign players. The quality of the foreign player in our day was massive, and if you are not going to get that, surely you give your youth a chance? Hearts are going to have to continue on the remarkable run that they are on, they will probably have to strengthen in the January window, and most importantly they are going to have to enjoy the continued demise of Rangers and Celtic, which isn't good for Scottish football.

"It's a little bit of a contradiction, but the best thing to happen for Scottish football would be for Hearts to win a brilliant league with Celtic and Rangers behind them all the way - that's the best thing that could happen to Scottish football. You have to bring into the conversation just how poor Rangers and Celtic are, but at the same time you need to balance it with how refreshing it is to see Derek and his team doing what they are doing, because they deserved that yesterday. They were excellent from start to finish.

Premiership title race verdict from Ally McCoist

“Derek McInnes will be in that dressing room saying 'everyone calm down' because history tells you it's not going to happen. But Rangers and Celtic - particularly Celtic - are poorer than they were last season and Hearts have started well. Rangers have been poor for certainly two or three years, but I do smell something different.

"They have two men in charge who know their way about. Tony Bloom certainly knows his way about, and there is nobody who knows Scottish football better than Derek. That was a performance yesterday that did nothing but say 'we are here to stay'. Do you know what they have got? A great spine. Big Halkett - I had him at Rangers and as a young kid I love him. He heads everything, solid and proper. He defends. Derek has gone and got the boy Findlay from Kilmarnock. Solid. His centre-back pairing are as solid, I think, as anything in the league.

"Up front they have Lawrence Shankland who - I will upset everyone - if Rangers had signed him a year and a half ago they would have won the league. They didn't, he stayed with Hearts and fair play to him he has a chance of winning the league. They have got Claudio Braga - they produced him from nowhere this fella. He looks the part. Harry Milne I didn't know much about but he looks the part."