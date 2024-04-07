Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the tussle at the top of the Scottish Premiership table continues, both Celtic and Rangers are keeping their ears firmly to the ground ahead of the summer transfer window. The two Glasgow sides are looking to recruit key players at the end of the season, but where are they at with current talks?

As we enter the final weeks of the season, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill for both the Hoops and the Gers.

Celtic request contact with £7.5m goalkeeper

Celtic are assessing new options in between the sticks as they prepare to be without Joe Hart, who has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. The former England international will leave a glaring absence in the Hoops squad and the club are now looking to bring in his replacement.

According to Turkish outlet Taka, Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır has ‘unexpectedly’ appeared on Celtic’s radar, and Hoops CEO Michael Nicholson has made contact to ‘request official transfer negotiations’ with the Turkish international.

Nicholson sent an email asking for Çakır’s manager and lawyer to come to Glasgow to discuss negotiations. Brendan Rodgers has also ask to have a Zoom meeting with the 28-year-old. If Celtic make an official approach for Çakır, it is said that they will offer £7.5 million to try and entice Trabzonspor to part ways with their No.1.

Rangers target agent unhappy with salary

Last summer, Rangers were linked with a move for Andrey Lunev but the out of contract goalkeeper eventually opted for a move to Qarabag. However, recent comments from his agent have suggested that the pair could be looking to move on after just a year due to the underwhelming terms on the table.

“In January or February, Qarabag made an improved offer for a long-term contract extension, which did not suit us according to the terms,” Lunev’s agent Anton Smirnov told RB Sport. “From the offers that I receive for Andrey from various agents, we see other clubs assess his level several times higher than Qarabag. Andrey is 32 years old, he is in demand, plays at a high level and, it seems to us, has the right to a decent income.