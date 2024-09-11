Champions League branding at Celtic Park | (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic will play this team in the Champions League this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A coach at Slovan Bratislava has warned his side face a difficult month ahead of meeting Celtic in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’ men will host the Slovakian champions in their first-ever match in the Champions League proper. It takes place later this month as both sides look to make good starts in the revamped league phase of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bratislava had to get past Struga, Celje, APOEL and FC Midytlland to progress to this stage in the competition. They suffered a shock 5-0 home defeat to MSK Zilina in the Slovak Super Liga but have bounced back with a 5-0 win of their own against AC Nitra in the Slovak Cup. Dunajska Streda are their challengers before heading to face Celtic.

Speaking on their Champions League chances, coach Boris Kitka has assessed his side’s capability at this level, and reckons they will find it challenging ahead of their Celtic battle with many not having been at that table before. He told the club website: “We have to prepare for a challenging month, not only Dunajská Streda awaits us on Saturday, but then difficult battles with world-class clubs.

“For many of us, it will be the first time at this level. I believe that we will manage a difficult month in which we must not forget the domestic league, which is important.”

On the cup win, he added: “The approach of the players was great, even knowing the difference in leagues and quality. Especially the players from the starting line-up really approached it as they should.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were dominant from the first minute, we had chances, we could have led by a bigger margin before halftime. Compliments also go to the home team, who wanted to share it with us and didn’t just stand at the back. Spaces were opening up for us that we knew how to use.”