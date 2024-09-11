Wrexham have signed the ex-Hoops talent | Getty Images

Wrexham have made a nod to Celtic in their signing of a former Hoops talent.

The Welsh club have ascended from the National League to League One down south under the stewardship of Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the Disney+ TV series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ opening them up to a new audience. On the pitch, they have made a move for a Celtic academy graduate.

Josh Adam left Parkhead in 2020 with the ambition of making the grade at Man City. He was released in the summer and has been a free agent, since going on trial at the Racecourse Ground.

Now he has proved enough to earn a deal to the end of this season with the option of another year. In a club statement, Wrexham made a couple of references to his time at Celtic prior to the stint at City.

They said: “Wrexham AFC are pleased to announce the signing of Scotland Under-21 international midfielder Josh Adam on a free transfer. Adam, 20, has been on trial with the Club and has now penned a permanent contract until the end of the season, with the option of a further year.

“The Glasgow-born former Celtic and Manchester City academy player has two Scotland Under-21 caps to his name, both won last year. Adam moved to Manchester City from Celtic in 2020, going on to win two Under-18 Premier League titles and two Premier League 2 titles. He played 99 matches across City’s youth teams, scoring 18 goals and adding 12 assists.”

Speaking on his move, Adam said: “It’s really exciting to get it over the line. I’m excited to get started and get going. They have been tough sessions while I’ve been here on trial – the gaffer’s had us working hard – but the boys have all been brilliant and I’ve got to know a lot of them.

“I’d say I’m a very technical player, I like to get on the ball a lot and make things happen. I’ve had some of the best coaches and best team-mates at academy level, they’ve helped me to grow a lot and it’s challenged me, and now the next step is to get into the men’s game.”