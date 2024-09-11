Reo Hatate failed to add to his tally on nine Japan caps on international duty. | Getty Images

Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Celtic and Rangers are currently in the process of welcoming back a number of their top international stars as attention once again returns to the title race.

For the champions, the likes of Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland), Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark), Daizen Maeda (Japan) and club-record signing Arne Engels (Belgium) were all able to get minutes for their respective nations, but one player who will once again leave international duty frustrated is talented Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate.

The in-form box-to-box midfielder was not even included on the bench for both of his nation’s matches as they cruised to a comprehensive 7-0 victories over China and an equally comfortable 5-0 win over Bahrain.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu called up 27 players for the World Cup qualifying double header but can only actually name 23 in the matchday squads and Hatate has been one to miss out for both matches.

Hatate admitted to Football Scotland that he has assessed himself harshly after the setback but remains keen to add to his tally of nine caps at international level.

He said: “It can't be helped that it's over, but I think my being left off is due to my lack of ability. If I had the ability, I would have been able to participate in the games and be a member of the team, so I think my lack of ability is the reason for this result.

"I think this result is due to my lack of ability. I want to do well for myself. I think I can improve even more. I want to keep that in mind as I work on my game."

Hatate has scored two goals in four games this season and is just one short of equalling his goal record of three games in 16 league appearances last term.

His best goal tally since joining Celtic two and a half seasons ago came in the 2022/23 campaign when he registered six league goals during Ange Postecoglou’s final year at Parkhead.

European side turn to Rangers hero as Plan B after transfer snub

The Daily Record understands that James Tavernier has now emerged as Besiktas’ standout target in the final few days of the Turkish transfer window after Giovanni Van Bronckhorst side were rebuffed in their efforts to land experienced Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier.

Tavernier, who worked under Van Bronckhorst at Ibrox is a player that the Dutchman holds in high regard due to his immense leadership skills, set piece ability and vision to create chances for his team-mates.

The experienced defender played a key role in helping the Gers reach the Europa League final in the Dutchman’s final season and is seen as the type of profile that can help guide his team up the Super Liga table.

The Istanbul outfit have until 13 September to conclude their summer transfer business but Rangers are understood to be reluctant to sell their skipper at this stage. The Daily Record understands that Besiktas could still emerge with a late bid but suspects that a deal is more likely to take place in January, given the fact that the Light Blues would not be able to find a replacement after the closure of the Scottish transfer window a fortnight ago.