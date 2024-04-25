Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski

They were rivals in the Champions League this season - now Celtic and Feyenoord could go head-to-head for Bojan Miovski.

The Aberdeen striker has impressed at Pittodrie this season and netted at the weekend against Brendan Rodgers’ side on Scottish Cup semi-final business. Celtic were linked with making a move for him in January and the Hoops could move for a striker in the summer, with loanee Adam Idah heading back to Norwich City and Oh struggling for minutes.

It was suggested in the winter that the Dons will demand a record-breaking fee between two Scottish clubs, going beyond the £4.4million Celtic paid Hibs for Scott Brown in 2007. According to Gol, Feyenoord have joined the ‘race’ for the striker who is in the Premiership’s ‘elite’ category, with the Hoops suffering defeat and achieving a win over Arne Slot’s team in Europe this season.

Miovski is a player Rodgers rates. He said on Saturday to the BBC: “I think we weren’t tight enough in our positioning and as I said, they were quite bright in midfield and combined really well to get through. He’s a good player, their striker. So yeah, there was just too much space.”

The striker said of his Aberdeen future in February: “I still have two years left on my contract in Aberdeen, I am focused on the club and on winning a place in Europe like last year. "What the future will bring?...I don't know.

"Now I am focused only on my club and that is my goal, to be as good as possible. Aberdeen are in the top three clubs in Scotland. Celtic and Rangers are one thing, Aberdeen is another - our club signs young players for less money and gives everyone a chance.