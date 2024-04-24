Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are expected to resume their interest in Danish forward Mathias Kvistgaarden this summer - and the latest comments from the Brondby star’s manager have hinted that a potential transfer could be on the cards.

Kvistgaarden has been on Celtic’s radar for both of the last two transfer windows, according to the Daily Record.

The outlet understands that Celtic had a bid in the region of £4m rejected for the forward last summer, while attempts to sign the player in January were quickly dismissed due to Brondby’s involvement in the Danish Superliga title.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen his side’s attacking options and is believed to be a huge admirer of Kvistgaarden. This season the 22-year-old has recorded eight goals and five assists from 21 league appearances, while he is also tipped to one day become a star for his national team - scoring four goals in 10 appearances for Denmark’s U21 squad. He is a multi faceted player who is able to play all across the frontline, and is also renowned for his excellent pace and ability to run at defenders.

The forward was one of the catalysts in Brondby’s success earlier in the year, but his campaign has now come to an abrupt end due to a knee injury sustained in a 2-1 victory over rivals Copenhagen.

Boss Jesper Sorensen has admitted he doesn't expect Kvistgaarden to play another game this term - with attention quickly turning to the possibility of a summer move away from the club.

Speaking to Tipsbladet , Sorensen said: "I have told him that he will come back even stronger. We all know that - that's how he is. It is a minor bump on a long and good road for him."

Quizzed if he would ever play another game in a Brondby shirt, Sorensen delivered a response with "a smile on his face", according to the Danish outlet. He responded: "That's a good question.”

"I'd rather not speculate on it. I hope not, but we'll have to see. I don't really have any idea what time will bring."

Celtic are the top scorers in the league this season with 80 goals in 33 matches though that is a huge drop off from the 103 they had recorded under Ange Postecoglou at this same stage last season.

