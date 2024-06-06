Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the players after the pre-season friendly match against Wolves.

Celtic chances of signing the Liverpool star this transfer window has been put on the probability scale.

Celtic chances of signing Liverpool Caoimhin Kelleher this summer have been ranked against a clutch of Premier League sides.

The goalkeeper is one reported target for the Hoops who are seeking a new number one after Joe Hart’s retirement. Kelleher impressed at Anfield last season after filling in for Alisson, and there is likely to be interest in him over the transfer window.

In a report shared by the Daily Record, Celtic are given a 36.4% chance of landing the Liverpool man. Brighton have the highest chances on 40%, Nottingham Forest taking the final podium spot at 28.6%. Bournemouth sit at 25%, Wolves have 20% and newly-promoted Ipswich Town complete the six-team list with 16.7%.

Republic of Ireland international Kelleher said previously on his future: “The season I’ve had, I’ve played a lot of games and had that taste this season of being a number one. Whether that’s at Liverpool or elsewhere, that remains to be seen. My main focus at the moment is to be number one.”

Meanwhile, the rumour mill is rife with talk of a possible Odsonne Edouard return. He was sold by Celtic in 2021 to Crystal Palace but it’s been claimed that the Premier League side will listen to offers for the Frenchman in the months ahead. Simon Donnelly wouldn’t have him back.