Celtic 'chasing' EFL striker but face competition from Premier League side
The transfer window may have been shut for over three weeks now but that hasn't stopped the speculation around who could be plotting early moves ahead of the summer.
Celtic were not overly busy in January but did add winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna for a reported £3 million fee as well as striker Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City. Regardless of how the title race ends this season, supporters will be keen to see the club further strengthen the first team in the summer when the transfer window opens once again.
However, it's not just about the current stars and latest reports suggest that the Hoops could be targeting a move with one eye towards the future. According to Football Insider, Celtic are 'chasing' Charlton Athletic forward Patrick Casey.
The 18-year old is said to be regarded as one of the brightest young prospects at The Valley and made his first team debut in a EFL League One match with Oxford United last month. He scored 42 goals for the club’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides last season and has netted 31 times in all competitions so far in the 2023-24 campaign.
It doesn't look like being a straightforward swoop for the Scottish champions though and the teenager is also thought to be attracting interest from the Premier League and further afield. Brighton & Hove Albion are said to also be keen on snapping him up while Belgian duo Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge are also linked.
Casey has been called up by Republic of Ireland at under 19s level but there is expected to be a tussle over his international future. That is because the he is also eligible to represent Northern Ireland and England so could have a serious choice on his hands if his career progresses to him reaching full international status.