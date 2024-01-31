Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are now in the final 48 hours of the January transfer window and clubs across Scotland have until 11pm tomorrow to complete their business for the rest of the season.

Celtic have so far completed just one signing this month with German winger Nicolas Kuhn arriving in Glasgow's east end but it looks like Brendan Rodgers' side are close to adding another attacking option. The Hoops had been linked with multiple strikers this month including Aberdeen's North Macedonian star Bojan Miovski and Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt.

However, there has been a late twist in the tale of Bologna forward Sydney Van Hooijdonk - who was also linked with the Scottish champions this month. The Dutchman looks to be headed to EFL Championship side Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season and it's a current Canaries forward who is apparently moving to Celtic.

Per a report from the Daily Record, the Hoops are 'closing in' on a loan deal for Norwich City striker Adam Idah. It is claimed that the 22-year old will join Celtic on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy permanently. Idah, who came through the Carrow Road youth system, has made over 100 appearances across the Premier League and EFL Championship since his debut in 2019. He has also represented the Republic of Ireland men's national side at all youth levels from under 16 to under 21 and has so far earned 22 senior caps for his country and scored three goals.