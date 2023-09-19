Brendan Rodgers’ side take on the Serie A outfit under the Parkhead lights and will be cheered on by a capacity crowd.

Celtic have announced that tickets for their first home Champions League group stage fixture against Lazio have sold out.

The Hoops, who launched their group stage campaign against Group E top seeds Feyenoord in the Netherlands on Tuesday night, are aiming to make further improvement in the competition after failing to win any of their six games last season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men return to Parkhead on Matchday two and will play host to the Italian side in Glasgow’s East End on Wednesday, October 4.

They will be roared on by a capacity crowd, with the Scottish champions recognising the importance of winning their home matches to increase chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

A statement released by the club thanked supporters for their “incredible” backing with no seat left for next month’s showdown.

A Celtic spokesperson said: “A strong support awaits when Celtic face Lazio at Paradise on Wednesday, October, with tickets for Matchday 2 of the Bhoys’ UEFA Champions Legaue group stage campaign now sold-out.

“The Celts get their UCL adventure underway tonight having travelled to face Feyenoord in their opening game of the competition, and will be looking to kick-on when they return home to a packed Paradise to continue their Champions League campaign next month.

“The world famous atmosphere at Celtic Park on European nights is unrivalled, and a packed Paradise in full voice getting behind Glasgow’s green and white is vital. We look forward to welcoming you all to Celtic Park for another exciting Champions League campaign and thank you once again for your incredible support.”

Meanwhile, the Green Brigade have been informed they will be NOT be permitted to create tifo displays for the upcoming three Champions League home matches.

A statement released by the prominent fan group accused Celtic of obstructing tifos for the second consecutive year, with the club making the decision to limit the group’s activity.

It read: “There is a lack of interest within the club to properly engage with fans on initiatives like this to improve the fan experience at Celtic Park. Despite Celtic being trailblazers in the UK fan-scene, we are quickly being left behind as other clubs implement larger standing sections, create designated signing sections in goal ends and install infrastructure for 3D tifos.

Celtic fan group, The Green Brigade, are planning a full stadium tifo to mark the club's impending title win. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Throughout their 17-year history tifos have been a key addition to Celtic Park by the Green Brigade. Used to motivate the team and support for big fixtures, they often bring a different layer of excitement and anticipation to the occasion while allowing fans to showcase their love and passion for Celtic in creative ways.