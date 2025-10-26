Here is who is starting for Celtic in their Premiership clash with Hearts

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s injury crisis has been made apparent as Brendan Rodgers names his starting XI to take on Hearts.

The Hoops head into this clash looking to avoid going eight points behind the Jambos. Boss Rodgers was rocked by injury woe ahead of the game with news that defender Cameron Carter Vickers would be missing for three to five months with an Achilles injury sustained in Thursday’s 2-1 win against Sturm Graz in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there were concerns over Alistair Johnston and Kelechi Iheanacho who also were hauled off with issues in the victory. Add into doubts surrounding Daizen Maeda, Jota’s long-term absence and a third 90 minutes in seven days for Kieran Tierney to consider, selection headaches were abound for Celtic ahead of this.

What has Brendan Rodgers selected for Celtic team vs Hearts?

Colby Donovan replaces Johnston at right-back and Dane Murray is selected alongside Liam Scales at centre-back. Tierney gets the go ahead and it’s the same midfield that played midweek. Johnny Kenny replaces Ihenacho and Maeda doesn’t make it, so in total, Celtic have made three changes as the amount of stars missing out shows how deep their fitness issues run.

Rodgers said ahead of the game: “We’re not good enough to get carried away, that’s the reality. We’ve put in a really, really good performance tonight – we needed to after the weekend (defeat vs Dundee) But what pleases me is how the players have dealt with that pressure, and we talked about bringing that into the game.

‘So we certainly can’t get carried away, but it’s really pleasing how well we have played, and to show that level, and now we have to bring that as often as we can.’ Derek McInnes and his team have started very, very well in terms of getting the points on the board, being consistent and, like I say, it’s a tough place to go, but tonight gives us a real, real confidence going into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic confirmed team vs Hearts

“And if we can show that level of energy and intent in the game, then we can obviously go there and win. When you go to Tynecastle it doesn’t matter what time of the year or what form you’re in, it’s always a tough game, but Thursday tonight we showed a really, really good level. We just aim for that consistency now and it all now in the mentality.”

“They’ve got a really good manager who knows what he wants from his teams, he knows it’s a big club, so he knows they’ve got good players and obviously they’ve made a really, really good start. It’s still very, very early and I would expect us to get better as we move along. We’ve been so inconsistent. And, like I said, our goals and all that side of it hasn’t been where we want, but you can see tonight if we can reach these levels against good sides then we will only get better.

Confirmed Celtic team vs Hearts: Schmeichel, Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Hatate, Engels; Nygren, Kenny, Tounekti.