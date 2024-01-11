Celtic 'cool' transfer interest in £4m-rated 'adaptable' Portuguese defender

Celtic have reportedly cooled their interest in a long-term transfer target - it now seems unlikely that they will make a move for the player.

Celtic are looking to complete some deals in the January transfer market, as they seek to gain a distinct edge over bitter rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race. Despite this, long-term target Tiago Araujo will now seemingly not be among the incomings, recent reports suggest.

According to Football Scotland, Celtic have not contacted Araujo's parent club, Estoril, since their initial talk back in November. As such, it can be assumed that the Hoops are no longer pursuing the 22-year-old's signature - unless we hear reports stating the contrary.

Should Celtic pursue a move for Tiago Araujo in January?

Despite Celtic's apparent ambivalence towards Araujo, he could still prove to be a valuable asset if they do a u-turn and decide to snap up the former Portugal U21s star. He has featured heavily for Estoril in the Liga Portugal, starting in all of their league games so far this season. As things stand, he has scored three goals and has racked up as many assists in all competitions in 2023/24.

Additionally, he is an adaptable player, being able to function as a left-back, a left-winger and a right-winger. For such a young player, Araujo's skillset is impressively varied and complete. As a youngster, he progressed through the youth ranks at Póvoa Lanhoso and Benfica, before joining Estoril in 2022 on a free transfer.