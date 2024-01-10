Celtic face competition from several European clubs for a talented young midfield target, according to reports.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is facing tough competition in his pursuit of Hacken midfielder Romeo Amane, according to reports.

The 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder has been touted as a top target for the Scottish champions with the Hoops in the market for a midfielder this January and Amane is said to be amongst their shortlist.

Amane has been a regular starter for the Swedish outfit since joining in January 2022 and has started the bulk of the team's Europa League games with the box-to-box midfielder has one of Hacken's key players this term with six goal contributions to his name already.

It was hoped that Rodgers and Celtic would be able to secure a deal for the player, however, his form has has alerted a number of club's to the Abidjan born player and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Dutch giants Ajax have thrown a spanner into the works after joining the race for Amane's signature.

The publication also links two Ligue 1 clubs - who have remained anonymous - to the player to further complicate the Hoops attempt to capture his signature. While it is unknown what sort of fee would tempt the Swedish outfit into a sale, Amane is contracted to the end of 2026 so Hacken could hold out for a larger fee as numerous clubs circle.