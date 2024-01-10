Celtic 'face stiff competition' from Dutch giant for 20-year-old midfielder
Celtic face competition from several European clubs for a talented young midfield target, according to reports.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is facing tough competition in his pursuit of Hacken midfielder Romeo Amane, according to reports.
The 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder has been touted as a top target for the Scottish champions with the Hoops in the market for a midfielder this January and Amane is said to be amongst their shortlist.
Amane has been a regular starter for the Swedish outfit since joining in January 2022 and has started the bulk of the team's Europa League games with the box-to-box midfielder has one of Hacken's key players this term with six goal contributions to his name already.
It was hoped that Rodgers and Celtic would be able to secure a deal for the player, however, his form has has alerted a number of club's to the Abidjan born player and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Dutch giants Ajax have thrown a spanner into the works after joining the race for Amane's signature.
The publication also links two Ligue 1 clubs - who have remained anonymous - to the player to further complicate the Hoops attempt to capture his signature. While it is unknown what sort of fee would tempt the Swedish outfit into a sale, Amane is contracted to the end of 2026 so Hacken could hold out for a larger fee as numerous clubs circle.
In other news from Parkhead, there were further reports that recently departed Celtic first team coach Harry Kewell will attempt to raid his former club to sign Japanese defender Yuki Kobayash. The Australian, who took over as Head Coach of Ange Postecoglou's former side Yokohama F Marino in the J-League last month, is keen on the 23-year-old according to the Daily Mail and will make a move for him in January with the player understood to be keen to play regular football.