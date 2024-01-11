Former Celtic winger has Championship loan spell cut short
The Scotland youth international has returned to Bayern Munich after a stint back in Glasgow with Queens Park.
A former Celtic youth star has left Glasgow once again after having a loan spell ended this month by his parent club.
Barry Hepburn has returned to Bayern Munich after spending the first half of this season with Scottish Championship side Queens Park. The 19-year old featured in 21 games for the Spiders and scored three goals.
"Despite only having a brief time at the club Barry did create a small piece of history with his goal against Arbroath on August 12 being the first ever league goal scored at The city Stadium following its redevelopment."
Club President David Hunter added: “We would like to wish Barry well on his return to Bayern Munich and thank him for his efforts during his time at Queen’s Park.”
Hepburn left Celtic in 2020 and signed a five year contract with the German giants. He spent his first few years in Bayern's youth academy and has since turned out for Bayern Munich II who play in the Regionalliga Bayern. He has also been a regular for the Scotland youth teams over the past few seasons having represented his country at under 16, under 17 and under 19 level.