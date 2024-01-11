Former Celtic winger has Championship loan spell cut short

The Scotland youth international has returned to Bayern Munich after a stint back in Glasgow with Queens Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Celtic youth star has left Glasgow once again after having a loan spell ended this month by his parent club.

Barry Hepburn has returned to Bayern Munich after spending the first half of this season with Scottish Championship side Queens Park. The 19-year old featured in 21 games for the Spiders and scored three goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Queens Park said: "The temporary transfer agreement between Queen’s Park and Bayern Munich that saw Scottish Youth Internationalist Barry Hepburn turn out for The Spiders has been ended by mutual consent The 19-year-old attacker who has been with the Youth Academy at the German side since leaving Celtic in 2020 joined Queen’s Park last summer and featured in 21 games during which he scored three goals.

"Despite only having a brief time at the club Barry did create a small piece of history with his goal against Arbroath on August 12 being the first ever league goal scored at The city Stadium following its redevelopment."

Club President David Hunter added: “We would like to wish Barry well on his return to Bayern Munich and thank him for his efforts during his time at Queen’s Park.”