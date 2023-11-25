The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the Scottish Premiership returns after the international break.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Domestic football is back and Celtic have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league table today when they welcome Motherwell to Celtic Park.

The Hoops already have a eight point lead over Rangers in second place, who have a game in hand, with the Gers making the trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Sunday. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories doing the rounds as the January transfer window slowly approaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An English Premier League club are facing a potential transfer ban and that could have possible ramifications for Celtic this January. Elsewhere, a Rangers starlet appears to be closing in on a new Ibrox contract. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Saturday, November 25:

Transfer ban could impact Celtic

As reported by Football Insider yesterday, former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could be at risk of landing a transfer ban after the English Football Association (FA) re-opened a case over Jermain Defoe's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Portsmouth in 2008. Spurs have been accused of using an 'unlicensed agent' in negotiations and the FA are willing to investigate the case further if new evidence comes to light.

That possible transfer ban could have potential ramifications for Celtic with Postecoglou having consistently been linked with a few of his former players. Reo Hatate has been the most prominent name tipped with a move to North London since Postecoglou's departure.

Rangers starlet set to sign new Ibrox contract

The Daily Record are reporting that Rangers will confirm Ross McCausland’s new long-term contract in the coming days. It is claimed that 'broad terms' over a new four-year deal have been agreed and there are 'just some minor details' to be ironed out.

Advertisement

Advertisement