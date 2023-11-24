Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the back of the latest international break, Celtic head into another busy run of fixtures that could potentially define their season and first up is a challenging home clash against Motherwell on Saturday.

The Steelmen are the visitors to Parkhead this weekend as they desperately look to end their nine-game winless run, but they will be firmly up against it after the Hoops consigned Aberdeen to a humiliating 6-0 loss on home soil a fortnight ago.

It kept Brendan Rodgers' side clear of Rangers at the summit and with their arch rivals not in action until 24 hours later, it gives the champions another opportunity to stretch their lead and apply some pressure on the title-chasing Gers, who face Aberdeen on Sunday.

This marks the first of NINE matches Celtic will cram in before the eagerly-anticipated Old Firm derby showdown on December 30th, including their two remaining Champions League group stage fixtures with Lazio and Feyenoord.

Rodgers will acknowledge his side are facing up to a pivotal stage in their season as they seek more silverware and they will be strong favourites to kick-off another testing run with maximum points against the Lanarkshire outfit.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v Motherwell take place?

The game takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, November 25th and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm and repeated again at 11.45pm on the same night.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

