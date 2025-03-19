The latest news and rumours for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers enter the international break following another blockbuster derby showdown. The Hoops were denied three points on home soil after a statement performance from their closest rivals.

Despite the defeat, Brendan Rodgers’ side still take an impressive lead of 13 points into the break, ready for their returning match against Hearts. While the Scottish Premiership takes a brief break, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for the two Glasgow sides.

Celtic could receive windfall amid ex-player transfer links

Celtic’s ears have been pricked as they could in line to pocket a handsome wad of cash this summer through the sale of a former player.

Ex-Parkhead star Jeremie Frimpong has continued to go from strength to strength in his career and now he is linked with a move to a new club. The Dutch international was signed by the Hoops for £300,000 in 2019 and sold for a reported £11.5 million to Bayer Leverkusen just 18 months later.

After making significant profit on the sale, Celtic could be set to earn more money from Frimpong. During his move to the Bundesliga, it is believed Celtic negotiated a 30 percent of profit sell-on clause with Leverkusen. According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, a summer move from the reigning German champions could be on the cards.

“Jeremie Frimpong remains one to watch in the summer, one more goal and assist performance on Sunday,” the transfer expert wrote on social media. “Dutch right-back could leave Leverkusen in the summer with many clubs interested. The clause into his contract is worth fee around €40 million (£33.6m).”

If a club does indeed trigger this release clause, Leverkusen will bank £22.1 million in profit, meaning Celtic are entitled to a £6.6 million pay-out from the sale.

Rangers rivals figure makes ‘heritage’ claim amid 49ers takeover talks

Rangers continue their takeover talks with 49ers Enterprises, who are on track to acquire a majority stake in the club. With the potential to play a huge part in how things are run at Ibrox, it’s an exciting time for both Rangers and Scottish football.

The gap between British football and the US has been bridged significantly in recent years, thanks to investments, takeovers and even recent hit TV shows like Welcome To Wrexham and Ted Lasso.

Hibs executive director Ian Gordon has discussed the growing integration of influence from the USA into Scottish football, with a handful of top flight clubs already benefitting from US backing.

“You know, it's potentially growing,” Gordon said. “I think in the US, we just don't have the UK and Scottish heritage of football. It's a different, it's just different from how soccer is or American football is back home.

“It's not something that is so passed down by generation by generation. And there's real history here. So I think Americans want to tap into that because that's not something that they're able to have back home.

“And I think they see, you know, all the opportunity now with all the docu-series that are coming out and the fame that people are able to get from football and how they can grow their football clubs. I think it's a huge desire for Americans.”