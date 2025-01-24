Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Celtic and Rangers headlines following their latest results in Europe.

With the midweek fixtures in Europe now done and dusted, focus shifts to this weekend and the return of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic will hope to keep their winning streak ticking after beating Young Boys to secure their place in the Champions League knockout playoffs. Rangers weren’t as fortunate though, as an agonising stoppage goal from Manchester United denied the Philippe Clement’s travelling side a hard-fought point at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the league’s games this weekend, let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer news and fallout from the action in Europe.

Celtic plotting £19m double transfer

Celtic are kicking their January window into another gear as they consider two new statement signings this winter. With Kyogo Furuhashi’s £10 million exit due to be announced, the Hoops plan to conclude the re-signing of Portuguese winger Jota this weekend.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who have reported that Celtic are ‘holding fire’ on the official sale of Kyogo until Jota’s return is confirmed. The Japanese forward is due to be unveiled as a Rennes player once the £9 million purchase of Jota is confirmed. His arrival in Glasgow has been delayed due to the impact of Storm Eowyn.

As well as Jota’s imminent move, Celtic are also set to reignite their interest in long-standing target Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brøndby. Brendan Rodgers has been tracking the 22-year-old striker ‘for some time’ but the Hoops may be required to fork out as much as £10 million in order to secure a deal.

Brøndby are eager to get the best deal possible out of a Kvistgaarden sale, especially with Eintracht Frankfurt also showing interest. The Bundesliga side are looking to replace Omar Marmoush, who joined Manchester City for a fee just shy of £60 million earlier this week.

Bruno Fernandes ‘frustrated’ with Rangers

After what should have been an heroic moment for Cyriel Dessers with a late equaliser, Rangers were sent home wounded after Bruno Fernandes snatched their latest Europa League win with a stoppage time goal. Just moments after Dessers capitalised on a Harry Maguire error with a brilliant finish, United were back in control. Thanks to their captain, the Premier League side have shot up to fourth in the standings, with one foot into the knockouts.

Fernandes admitted after the match that he was both ‘happy and relieved’ to score United’s winner but revealed just how much Dessers rocked the boat with his surprise equaliser late on.

“There was a lot of frustration when we conceded the goal, because I think we had full control of the game,” the midfielder told Man United’s media channel. “We should have attacked a little bit more, being more intense going forward, because we could have killed the game earlier.

“We had our chances, we had a little bit of deflections here and there which didn’t go the way we wanted. Sometimes, we need to attack a little bit more because we had the spaces, the time to go forward and we could have created a little bit more danger for them. Luckily, in the last few seconds, the goal came for us.”