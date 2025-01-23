Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Celtic transfer deal is in the pipeline as a new star is hunted.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shared some of the details behind an impending Celtic transfer deal.

Kyogo has made himself a fan favourite since arriving in Glasgow from Vissel Kobe in 2021 but now after four-and-a-half years, he is set to be on the move. Rennes in Ligue 1 look poised to be his next destination as he moves on to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

There will be a sweetener for fans amid that bitter blow though, as reportedly in a separate deal, fan favourite Jota could make his return to Celtic. He left the club in 2023 for Al Ittihad after a successful two year stay during the Ange Postecoglou era at the club.

Romano has now shared some of the key details behind the Kyogo deal. He tweeted: “Kyogo Furuhashi, set to join Rennes as Jorge Sampaoli confirms! It will be permanent deal in excess of €10m from Celtic.” He added a quote from Rennes boss Sampaoli on Kyogo that reads “We are getting it done, it should be sealed today.”

Sampaoli added: “We hope first of all that the operation will come to fruition. If that is the case, he could perhaps play a few minutes against Monaco. We expect a lot from him because he is a player who can help us a lot, and in particular bring us depth.”

His replacement could come in the form of long-time target and Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden. Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested though so Celtic will need to act quick if they want their man, but according to the Scottish Sun, Brondby want ‘top dollar’.

Rodgers said of Kyogo this week: “Kyogo is an exceptional player with great flexibility, and while he’s shown he can operate out wide, his best position is as a central striker. The one thing I always say about Kyogo is that he’s the prototype of what I want in a striker.

“His pressing is incredible—the speed and energy he brings when pressing opponents is unmatched. He works tirelessly, and his movement off the ball, his touch, and his awareness are absolutely top-class. For me, his best position, and where he can be most effective, is right through the middle.”