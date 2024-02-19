Qarabag's No.10 Abdellah Zoubir has starred in the Europa League.

Celtic are said to be tracking Qarabag forward Abdellah Zoubir ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Parkhead board have got it in the neck from fans in recent weeks after a slow January transfer window. Only striker Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City and winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna arrived, and they have dropped points twice in February.

That has allowed Rangers to go top of the table as the Hoops head to Motherwell on Sunday. Ahead of the game, an early summer transfer rumour has emerged surrounding the Premiership side.

Reputable French outlet L'Equipe claim that Celtic are one of a few sides 'courting' FC Qarabag star Zoubir, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The 32-year-old turns 33 in December and mainly plays as a left-winger.

He has provided output for the Azerbaijani side in Europe this season, captaining them in the Europa League. He scored a brace and notched an assist in a sparkling play-off round performance against Braga earlier this month, as Qarabag won their first leg 4-2.

Overall, he has 10 goals and 11 assists this season. A French club and Bundesliga side Augsburg are amongst the clubs alongside Celtic who are 'courting' the man who spent a brief spell at Hibs earlier in his career. He played 16 times, scoring once in a loan spell between 2013-14.

