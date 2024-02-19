Celtic defender Greg Taylor (Pic: SNS)

Rangers are top of the Scottish Premiership having capitalised in Celtic's 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock from Saturday with a 3-0 victory away to St Johnstone.

Philippe Clement's has taken the Gers' two points clear at the top of the table but there is still plenty of football to be played between now and the title being awarded. This weekend Brendan Rodgers' team face a trip to Fir Park to take on Motherwell while third placed Hearts are at Ibrox.

Hoops' defender Greg Taylor sent out a defiant message following their draw with Kilmarnock, confirming that the players and coaching staff 'held talks' after the match about the title race and that they are 'united as one'. The Scotland cap stated that they had a plenty of time remaining to regain top spot and put themselves back in pole position to retain the Premiership title.

He said: " We had a chat after the game in the changing room. It’s important to realise there are still 12 league games to go and we obviously need to improve, that’s clear, in terms of our level of performance.

"We want to hit the levels we know we can hit, but we all talked about that after the game — we’re a team, so it was coaches, manager, and all the players. We’re all united as one, and we all want to put on a better showing for the fans.

"Dropping points is disappointing and I feel for the supporters as they expect so much more from us, and righty so. We need to have perspective, it’s only February so there is still a long way to go. But we do need to find a level of performance."

Taylor continued: "It’s everyone as a collective, having to understand that this club demands success, and it demands a way of playing. And when you don’t hit those levels then the supporters are rightly disappointed. I thought in the first half we were pretty dominant.