The Hoops icon had his say on the disruptive start to the Scottish Premiership clash at Dens Park

Chris Sutton labelled Celtic’s supporters latest protest against the club’s board as “idiotic” - noting how goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel reacted to fans’ actions which delayed the start of their Premiership clash against Dundee.

The iconic former Hoops striker was far from pleased with with he witnessed from a large section of the away end at Dens Park as tennis and rubber balls littered the Danish shot-stopper’s penalty area within seconds of kick-off.

It took both sets of players, stewards and Dundee ground staff almost five minutes to clear the pitch of the objects. Schmeichel cut a hugely frustrated figure and begged fans to cut out the disruptions.

Chief executive Michael Nicholson was in attendance in Tayside and TV cameras panned towards him in the stands as he watched on and showcased no emotion to the protests and chants of ‘sack the board.’

The incident clearly unsettled those in a green and white shirt as Brendan Rodgers’ side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat, with both goals coming in the first half to secure a deserved three points for the Dark Blues.

Whilst the Celtic fans continued to make their point, the display didn’t sit well with Sutton, who up until that point had sided with supporters when it came to being critical of the Parkhead hierarchy.

“I just think it’s idiotic,” Sutton admitted. “I don’t understand it. The supporters have an issue with the board; they are entitled to protest, but not in this manner.

“Don’t ruin football matches. You can see the frustration from Kasper Schmeichel. It’s disruptive to see from a player.”

Brendan Rodgers let down by poor Celtic recruitment

Rodgers came in for stinging criticism from Rangers hero Kris Boyd on Sky Sports after claiming he has “checked out” as Celtic boss this season. However, Sutton took a differing view by suggesting he has been let down by poor recruitment.

He stated: “I know we talk about Dundee’s record against Celtic at Dens Park but it’s not a great surprise to me that they have lost. If you look at recent games; winning late at Kilmarnock and coming from behind to beat Motherwell. It’s papering over the cracks.

“You can say it’s rank rotten recruitment but there are a lot of players - and it’s good to hear Brendan Rodgers take a bit of responsibility - who are underperforming. Celtic lack quality in the final third and I don’t know how many teams have outscored them in the top flight. Hearts have got many more goals than them.

“It’s a problem and how will it be resolved in the final third? They just don’t have the quality and that is an issue. We can debate team selection and whether Yang should start ahead of James Forrest and with respect to Johnny Kenny, you’re asking him to come off the bench and make an impact. I can’t remember him linking up once with Iheanacho.

“Celtic have massive problems and have to get to January and still stay in touch. This is a bang average Celtic team and Brendan realises it. He will point, fairly, to rotten recruitment. Look in the final third, for that spark. Look at the players who have left and have they replaced them?

“Reo Hatate is miles off it. I don’t see Callum McGregor being the biggest problem here. Kieran Tierney has come back and is a shadow of the player that left. Celtic have big issues but when you look at the bench for game changers. Celtic always had a game changer but that bench is just rotten.”