Rangers were forced to settle for another draw in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers await the start of their new chapter at Ibrox following the dismissal of Russell Martin. Kevin Muscat is closing in on a deal to become the new manager but their latest Scottish Premiership outing without a win sees frustrations continue.

We’ve rounded up the latest transfer discussions and fall-out from the weekend’s action here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic called out for John McGinn transfer fail repeat

John McGinn continues to be linked with a sensational move to Celtic, seven years after his initial failed transfer to Parkhead. When the midfielder left Hibs, he looked set to join the Hoops but Aston Villa swooped in and snagged the deal for themselves.

Pete O’Rourke recently revealed that a move to Celtic could indeed happen in the future for McGinn, but not in the immediate.

Scottish coach Richard Foster has compared the McGinn deal collapse all those years ago to the more recent failed signing of Lennon Miller from Motherwell. Celtic had been heavily linked with bringing the 19-year-old to Parkhead but he ended up signing a five-year contract with Italian club Udinese.

“If they didn’t execute [signing Miller] in time, then they didn’t offer enough money,” Foster said on Go Radio (via 67 Hail Hail). “They didn’t offer what Motherwell valued him at. It wasn’t a huge amount of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Celtic, as good as they have been at signing players and earning money on those players, they made the same mistake with John McGinn. Was it £4 million they could have purchased John McGinn for? What would a John McGinn be worth now? He’s playing every week and is the Aston Villa captain.

“But it seems like they get the really easy ones wrong. They find these players. They find the Van Dijks of the world. And the Wanyamas. They find them. They make a lot of money on them.

“But the easy one, going to Hibs for £4 million for John McGinn. Going to Motherwell for £4 million for Lennon Miller. They get those ones wrong. I don’t understand it because I think it should be the easy one.”

‘Same old Rangers’ criticised for vulnerabilities vs Dundee United

Rangers’ first match following the sacking of Martin ended in a 2-2 draw against Dundee United at Ibrox. Despite the Light Blues taking the lead, the visitors bounced back with two goals in nine minutes during the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tavernier was able to get a goal back for his side to equal the scoreline but Rangers still have just one Scottish Premiership win under their belt so far this season.

Reflecting on the performance at Ibrox, James McFadden praised the first half under interim manager Steven Smith but described the spell after the break as the ‘same old Rangers’.

Analysing their latest performance on BBC Sportscene, Rangers said: “The second half was the same old Rangers in the end, where they were pretty open, pretty vulnerable, conceding another two goals at home. Those feelings are still there, it’s going to take time for that to change. The sooner they get a manager in place to fix that, the better.”