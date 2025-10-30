The Scottish sporting hero has some insider information on who the new man could be.

Following the shock dismissal of Brendan Rodgers, Celtic are still on the search for their new gaffer, with an Old Firm Derby just around the corner.

Martin O’Neil has took interim charge while the hunt continues for a permanent appointment. The 73-year old may have been out of football for six years but is still widely regarded as a Parkhead hero, hence why he was greeted with a warm reception on Wednesday night, in their 4-0 hammering of Falkirk. Goals from Benjamin Nygren, Sebastian Tounekti and Johnny Kenny brace helped The Hoops to a much-needed routine victory.

As the hunt continues, Keiran McKenna looks to be the current favourite. The Ipswich Town manager grew up a Celtic fan, however if Dermot Desmond wants him, the club will have to pay seven figures of compensation fees to the Tractor Boys. Former Hoops boss, Ange Postecoglou is also in the running having just been sacked by Nottingham Forest, however reportedly, the Australian boss is wanting some down time away from the game. That being said, four-time Snooker World Champion, John Higgins believes another Aussie could be headed to Celtic Park.

Higgins drops shock Muscat hint as next Celtic boss

It seems as if it was only yesterday when Kevin Muscat looked a certainty to be heading to Ibrox, before the Shanghai Port boss decided to stay in China. Well, just over a week on, the 52-year old could be headed to the other side of Glasgow in a shock U-turn.

Higgins, who used to be the next-door neighbour of Muscat when he was at Rangers in the early 2000s, has kept in touch with his old friend since, despite them being on different sides of the Glasgow divide. Speaking to Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil on talkSPORT Breakfast, Higgins said: “I’m on the way out to Shanghai, and I hope to go and have a coffee with an old next-door neighbour of mine from when he played with Rangers (Muscat).

“And I heard that it could be Muscat, he could be coming to Celtic. There’s one for you. I heard he pulled out (from Rangers) because he was wanting to stay in China. And obviously Martin and Shaun are in, and they might be waiting on Muscat. So who knows, we’ll see what happens.”

An eye-opening appointment

Muscat was a notable name on the bookies list of candidates to takeover at Celtic Park, however the timing of this move would be peculiar to say the least. Not to mention the fact he spent a year at Ibrox and can now be found regularly at notorious Rangers boozer, Oswald’s bar when he’s this side of world.

One of the biggest issues with him heading to Rangers was the timing, as he’s vying for back-to-back Super League championships with Shanghai and wants to see it out. Having lost their last League match, it now looks as if it’s going down to the wire in the Chinese top-flight, therefore Celtic would also need to wait until late November to acquire his signature.

While Postecoglou appears to be the fan’s choice of the next man, perhaps Muscat could be a fresh alternative. Both philosophers of the game from down under, that made their name in Asia, natural parallels have been drawn between the pair.