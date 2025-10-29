The former Manchester United coach will only come to Glasgow if Celtic pay the Tractor Boys a hefty compensation fee

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Brendan Rodgers’ shock Parkhead exit, the search is on for Celtic’s new manager and the front runner is someone who grew up a Hoops fan.

After Celtic’s defeat to Hearts saw them go eight points behind their Edinburgh rivals, the club announced on Monday night that Rodgers had resigned and that Martin O’Neil would be taking over interim duties for the time being. What made Rodgers’ exit all the more astonishing, was a subsequent statement from Dermot Desmond, saying the Northern Irishman was ‘divisive, misleading and self-serving’ during the latter stages of his tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Celtic board now hunt for their next manager, Rodgers’ countryman, Kieran McKenna is the latest bookies favourite for the vacancy. The Ipswich Town boss has spent the last four years at Portman Road and was also heavily linked with the recent Rangers vacancy, before it was snatched up by Danny Rohl. The 39-year old has been successful with Ipswich so far, therefore if Celtic want to acquire his services, it will come at a price.

Seven-figure compensation for McKenna

Celtic will need to cough up more than £5m in compensation to the Championship outfit if they want McKenna and his backroom staff. He is currently the highest paid manager in the division and is contracted in Suffolk until 2028, having signed a new deal last year.

According to the Daily Record, McKenna was recommended by O’Neil as the man who should take over full-time once the 73-year old bows out. That being said, The Hoops hierarchy are yet to make an official approach. If he was to come to Parkhead he would be bringing his coaching team of Martyn Pert, Charlie Turnbull, Lee Grant and Rene Gilmartin.

While McKenna is now the favourite, a plethora of big names are in the running for the Parkhead hot seat. Having recently been sacked by Nottingham Forest, Ange Postecoglou could be set for a Glasgow return, while Ferencvaros boss and former Celt, Robbie Keane is also shortlisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A student of the game

Despite being the right side of 40, McKenna is already vastly experienced in the management game. In his youth, he was a Tottenham Hotspur academy prospect, however his playing career was cut short due to a serious hip injury.

He started coaching at White Hart Lane, before moving to Manchester United at the age of 30 to join the youth academy set-up. Making his way up the coaching ranks, he would then go on to be number two at Old Trafford for the likes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

In 2021, he became permanent manger of Ipswich Town, where he is a popular figure amongst the Portman Road faithful, having promoted them back to the top-flight for the first time in 22 years. The league however proved to be a step too far for the Tractor Boys, who were relegated last season. They currently sit mid-table in the EFL Championship.