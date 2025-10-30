The latest manager news coming from Celtic Park as the search for Brendan Rodgers’ replacement continues.

A familiar face has became the latest name to join the Parkhead managerial race that Rangers fans won’t want to hear.

Martin O’Neil had his first game in charge on Wednesday night, having taken over interim duties after Brendan Rodgers’ shock departure. Protests were aplenty in the stand against the board, but the Celtic legend got a hero’s welcome on his return. The players stuck to their task on the pitch too, with Benjamin Nygren, Sebastian Tounekti and a Johnny Kenny brace contributing to a 4-0 rout against Falkirk.

Off the pitch, cries from the stand ordering Dermot Desmond to leave the club echoed around the East End of Glasgow. The Irishman is currently searching for Rodgers’ replacement with the likes of Kieran McKenna and Ange Postecoglou being the big favourites to take over. However in the latest development, a successful manager from the Belgian Pro League’s name has been murmured.

‘Never say never’ - Club Brugge boss joins Celtic managerial race

Reports from Belgium state that there is ‘concrete interest’ from Celtic for Nicky Hayen. The 45-year old has managed Pro League side, Club Brugge since March 2024 and helped steer them to the top-flight title in his first season.

While Celtic have made no secret in their interest for the Belgian’s signature, Hayen remained silent on the issue, however after speaking in a post-match interview in Brugge’s 6-1 victory over Eendracht Aalst Lede in the cup, he told Belgian media: “I've said before that I know I'm on lists, although I don't know which ones. As long as nothing is concrete, I don't need to know about it. I'm happy here and I want to work hard to win my 20th national title. That's still my goal."

However, when asked again whether he’d sign a new contract at Brugge, he backtracked slightly: “never say never in football, but I'm happy here. As long as you have mutual trust between the club and me, there's nothing wrong." He is currently contracted until 2028 in Belgium, therefore if Celtic will need to cough up hefty compensation fees if they want their man.

A familiar face

Celtic fans may remember Hayen from when Brugge played at Parkhead in the Champions League in November last year. A Daizen Maeda strike off the post and comical Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal meant the sides shared the points in the East End of Glasgow.

However, Brugge have came to Glasgow more recently when they defeated Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox in a Champions League play-off in August. The Belgian giants then thumped the Govan side 6-0 in the reverse fixture, equalling their worst ever result in Europe. Brugge currently sit 20th in the Champions League places.

A side with European pedigree, a lot of parallels can be drawn between Club Brugge and Celtic, however both currently sit second place in their respective leagues. Union Saint-Gilloise and Hearts both top their tables at the moment, with the common denominator being Tony Bloom, who has invested heavily in both clubs.