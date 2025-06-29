Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic have the chance to freshen up their ranks this summer with some new faces. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door. Brendan Rodgers’ side won the Scottish Premiership title again last season.

Rangers will be hoping to mount their own push for top spot in the next campaign. Russell Martin has been brought in as the new manager at Ibrox recently. He has been picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement following Barry Ferguson’s spell in caretaker charge.

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda eyed

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda is being linked with Brentford, as per Sportiva (via Daily Record). The Japan international, 27, has been a key player for the Hoops over recent years. He has made 158 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 62 goals, 33 of which came last term.

The Bees could see Maeda as someone to boost their attacking department. They risk losing in-demand pair Bryan Mbeumo and Yoan Wissa over the next couple of months amid attention from elsewhere. Keith Andrews has been appointed as their head coach after Thomas Frank’s exit to Tottenham Hotspur.

Maeda has recently said he is looking forward to playing in the Champions League again: "I really enjoyed playing in the Champions League this season because there were so many games and it gave us a lot of different challenges. I think the new format has been great and I am excited to try it again this upcoming season. It helped me improve.

"We played some great teams. Personally, I actually thought the best side we played was Atalanta because they didn't appear to have any weaknesses."

Rangers exit for Alfie Hutchison

Rangers youngster Alfie Hutchison has secured a switch to Newcastle United. As per journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, the Toon Army have reached an ‘agreement’ for the prospect. They are said to have beaten off competition from other Premier League teams to land him.

Hutchison, 16, is a highly-rated talent and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. It is a blow for the Gers to lose him, especially at such a young age. The winger is a Scotland youth international and will now be ready to test himself down in England.

He made his Glasgow Cup debut for Rangers against Queen’s Park back in February and scored twice. At the time, he said: “It’s a really good [feeling]. It was my debut in the tournament, so it was really good to start off with two goals. The first one has just fell to me inside the six-yard box and it was about just my touch, turn and finishing on target. I can play both through the middle and off the sides, both as well as each other.”

The attacker added: “I felt it was a lot quicker and more physical. You don’t really get as much time on the ball, so it’s important to be able to think quicker.”