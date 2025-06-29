Here are some of the full back options that Rangers or Celtic could consider this summer.

Rangers and Celtic have both entered the transfer market as they look to ramp up their plans for next season.

Both clubs have made signings, with right back Max Aarons loaned into Ibrox. Celtic meanwhile have signed left back Kieran Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan with each side of the Old Firm expected to do more business.

Bargains are always sought after by clubs up and down the land with each Glasgow club no different. Here are five particular options in the left and right back department that either side could consider should they want some options at a budget cost before the end of the summer window.

Kyle Walker-Peters (Last club: Southampton)

It’s been confirmed that the former Tottenham youngster is going to be on the move from a side Rangers head coach Russell Martin was at last season. Both clubs are stocked well at right back but after extensive experience with the Saints at a high level, both sides could perhaps shuffle some things about to make sure there would be room for a talent in this type of calibre.

Harry Toffolo (Last club: Nottingham Forest)

Has been strongly linked to Rangers already this window, with the left back leaving Nottingham Forest a fan favourite despite limited game time. He said upon leaving Forest: “My agent has actually left me to it whilst I've been on holiday. He wants me to go and enjoy my time away, which he's done respectfully. Now I'm back, I'm going to get my teeth into some bits. There's been a lot of conversations held with many clubs. So it's going to be an interesting summer. It's going to be an exciting summer. Not a clue where I'm going to end up, which is quite fun.

“I'm used to travelling the country. So I think as long as my family, my wife and kids, we're all together, we're not really bothered where we go. As long as we're going there and we feel appreciated, valued and I get the opportunity to play, then we'll take it.”

Arthur Masuaku (Last club: Besiktas)

Experienced option on the left where both clubs probably are most in need. Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz are at Rangers but one is inconsistent and the other has injury issues. Greg Taylor is out of contract at Celtic and Tierney’s injury problems are well documented, so somebody like Masuaku would be a reliable person to turn to. Played at Olympiacos, West Ham and now Besiktas amongst others.

Brandon Williams (Last club: Man Utd)

Was a promising left back talent at Manchester United but has spent the last year without a club amid off field issues. He has vowed to restart his football career after being handed two-year suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving, could Glasgow be an option to reboot?. He said in a statement: “I would like to thank my legal team headed by Richard Littler KC and Philip Williams of Blackfords LLP for establishing that I was not under the influence of any substance at the time of the accident.

“I have always accepted that my driving that day fell below the standard that is expected of me. It was never my intention to cause injury to anyone but I am responsible for the standard of my driving. I make no excuses. I have learnt from this experience and will ensure there is no repetition. I wish to apologise again to those who were involved in the accident. Now that the case has concluded I look forward to resuming my career with a new team later this year.'

Jeffrey Schlupp (Last club: Crystal Palace)

Probably more one for Celtic unless Rangers made a shock move. Spent second half of last season at Parkhead on loan and now confirmed to be leaving the Eagles. An ex Hoops man, possibly on for a reunion? Time will tell but performances at Celtic were decent, but not spectacular.