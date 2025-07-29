Daizen Maeda is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League. | Getty Images

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda has reportedly delayed talks over a contract extension amid growing rumours that he could be set for a big transfer this summer.Maeda was the best player in the Scottish Premiership last season, scoring 16 goals and registering 10 assists in 36 league appearances.

He also fired in six goals in three matches to help the Hoops to League Cup glory and was even a regular goalscorer in the Champions League with four in nine appearances as Brendan Rodgers’ side showcased their ability to mix it with the best when in full flow.

Maeda enjoyed his best season since joining from Yokohama F. Marinos in 2022, taking his game to new heights in the centre forward position and seamlessly slotting into the role that had been occupied by his fellow countrymen Kyogo Furuhashi. However, it’s reported that a move south to the border could still be on the cards this summer, with many Premier League sides making their interest known.

What next for Daizen Maeda?

Daizen Maeda has two years to run his existing contract at Celtic after signing a four-year extension to his deal in 2023. He’s thought to be very happy at Celtic and is not pushing for a move away but is currently unwilling to discuss an extension, according to Football Insider. The outlet explains that Maeda plans to assess any offers that come in for him and plans to leave his options open in case he receives an offer he can’t refuse.

It’s understood that Celtic were previously optimistic about their chances of securing a contract extension and were hoping to reach an agreement before the start of the 2025/26 season to ease any doubts.As it stands, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be the two leading clubs in the race to sign Daizen Maeda.

Tottenham are keen to get reinforcements through the door to aid them in their upcoming Champions League campaign while Brentford are trying to find attacking reinforcements after losing Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United. Meanwhile, The Bees are currently battling to retain the services of Yoane Wissa after rejecting a £26m offer from Newcastle. Wissa is thought to be refusing to train with the club, in a bid to potentially force a move to the North East. Therefore if Newcastle are successful in their pursuit of Wissa, it could intensify Brentford’s efforts to land Maeda with the London club desperately needing a goalscorer to boost their survival hopes.

Rangers face transfer hurdle

Throughout this summer transfer window, Rangers have been heavily linked with a move for former England international Conor Coady. The ex-Wolves captain was recently relegated with Leicester City and was expected to leave the King Power Stadium after three years to take on a new challenge at Ibrox.

Speculation surrounding a deal was even intensified when ex-Ibrox favourite Jermaine Defoe admitted to recommending Rangers to Coady when they worked together on punditry duty. However, the move is far from a formality, with reports from Record Sport now claiming that incoming Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes is considering keeping Coady in the East Midlands for another season.

The Leicester Mercury report that Coady will only be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium if the cash-strapped club can find a replacement.