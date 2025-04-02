Rangers in 'pole position' to sign 17-goal ace as Celtic hope for injury boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers and Celtic are both back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Rangers face a home clash against Hibernian as they look to keep their momentum going. They then lock horns with Athletic Bilbao next Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League clash. Barry Ferguson has made a positive impression since taking over from Philippe Clement on a caretaker basis.

As for Celtic, they are on course to win another Scottish Premiership title under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. They beat Hearts 3-0 last time out to keep their momentum going. Next up is an away trip to St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers update regarding Vaclav Cerny

Rangers will be in ‘pole position’ to sign Vaclav Cerny from Wolfsburg on a permanent basis once their takeover by 49ers Enterprises goes through, according to Football Insider. The Gers landed the winger on loan last summer to boost their attacking ranks. He has since made a positive impression at Ibrox and has adapted well to life in Scotland.

Cerny, 27, is a real threat for the Glasgow side cutting in on his left foot. He has scored 17 goals in 44 games in all competitions, 11 of which have come in the league. The Czech Republic international has also had spells in the past at Ajax, FC Utrecht and FC Twente.

After linking up with Rangers last year, he said at the time: “It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast. I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”

Celtic injury update regarding Kasper Schmeichel

Celtic are hoping that goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel can return before the end of the campaign. He is poised to miss the next five to six weeks. The stopper sustained a blow during the recent international which isn’t ideal for the Hoops.

In this latest update, Rodgers has said: “This is just something that, day by day, we’ll have a look at. But the timeline that was given to us was maybe around about that (5-6 weeks). Kasper tends to think it might not be as long as that, but certainly in the immediate future he won’t be available.”

Ahead of their clash against St Johnstone, the manager has said: “The pitch will be a challenge for us – but whatever conditions it is, whatever the team is that we’re playing, we know that we have to play our game and then look to bring home the points. But St Johnstone will be a tough team to break down and we really have to be on our game, and that’s what we’re preparing for this week.”

Schmeichel was signed by Celtic last year to replace Joe Hart. He has since been solid between the sticks and has turned out to be a useful addition. The ex-Leicester City man injects experience into their ranks and is a handy person to have in and around the dressing room too.