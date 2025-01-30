Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and West Ham United are reportedly in the transfer mix for the Celtic man.

Celtic have made a contract decision regarding one of their players attracting transfer interest from the likes of Sunderland and West Ham United

Daniel Cummings has netted 25 goals in 26 games for Celtic B this campaign and came off the bench in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Aston Villa. He is out of contract at the end of the season and a number of clubs have been credited with an interest.

Sunderland are one club who have been mentioned as a suitor. West Ham United meanwhile are another and the Celtic Way claim that the Premiership champions ‘are set to offer Daniel Cummings a new contract’ in order to try and keep him in Hoops. It is noted, however, that “the 18-year-old has options from England and across Europe as interest in his services mounts.”

Currently, Adam Idah is the only senior striking option at Parkhead after the exit of Kyogo to Rennes. Johnny Kenny and Cummings have had an opportunity opened for him in the meantime and boss Brendan Rodgers has already said that younger players will be handed a chance if they prove they’re good enough.

He said earlier this season: "There's so much involved in giving a young player the opportunity to play. It’s not just about scoring goals or performing, it’s your mentality, it’s your professionalism, it’s all these things alongside ability that is what gets you the opportunity, so that’s always something I’ll assess.

"In terms of Daniel’s output, his goals in his games, he’s done very well. But there are a lot of factors I consider when bringing in a young player. Ability is the first thing I look at, but your attitude and application are just as important.

"Young players will always get a chance here and there’s always a number of factors why they can or can’t get a chance, but the first one is normally ability. If they’re good enough, they’ll get a chance."