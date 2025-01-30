Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joey Barton has been reminded of his calamitous stint at Rangers as he tried to dig out Celtic.

The Hoops put up a spirited display in the Champions League away at Aston Villa on Wednesday night but were eventually downed 4-2. They trailed 2-0 inside five minutes through a Morgan Rogers double, who made it a hat-trick by full-time alongside an Ollie Watkins effort.

But Brendan Rodgers’ side pulled it back to level pegging with a deadly Adam Idah double. That left Barton with egg on his face after pulling rank on this game inside the opening minutes. He tweeted: “What did I tell ya! Big difference.”

Scottish football pundit Tam McManus was quick to respond and hit him with a brutal Rangers reminder after the Hoops pulled the game back from the brink. Barton featured eight times in a dismal spell during 2016 at Ibrox and after arriving with big game pedigree, failed to deliver and was quickly back down south with Burnley.

McManus was keen to remind the controversial figure of this, responding to his tweet: “Must have imagined Joey stinking the gaff out up here at Rangers.” Barton later added on the game that “Celtic have a right go. It’s just a big gap. Used to be a lot closer. PL light years ahead now.”

The ex-Man City man has previously got spiky over his Rangers spell. He told the Sun in 2023: “Every time I read a Scottish paper it’s a case of ‘Flop Barton’. It’s the only blot on my copybook as a player.

"Maybe there’s only one thing for it and that means I’ll have to go back to Scotland and take charge of Hibs, Aberdeen or Hearts — and ram it down the Old Firm’s throats. You know what you’ve done and I don’t need anyone to tell me that I was a brilliant player.

“I know better than anyone else what I contributed when I pulled the shirt on and that’s all that matters to me. If the papers or the propaganda that clubs put out is favourable to you, then you see there is a good rapport when you go back. he only exception is with Rangers. My time at Ibrox is the only black mark I’ve got in my copybook as a player. I can’t count myself successful as a Rangers player because I fell out with the manager there and wasn’t allowed enough time to prove myself.

“But look at what’s happened to Mark Warburton since we went our separate ways. It’s been a case of sacked, sacked, sacked. Now he’s a first-team coach at West Ham and look what’s happened to David Moyes since he arrived.

“But if the powers-that-be had got rid of Warburton and stuck by me, they would have won their 55th title a lot sooner than they did under Steven Gerrard. But Rangers made a bed for themselves with Warburton and they had to lie in it.”