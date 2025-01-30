Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of former Celtic players have reacted to news surrounding another ex-Hoops man who’s made a January transfer move.

Christopher Jullien is now in Ligue 1 with Montpellier, who he joined from Celtic in 2022 after three years at Parkhead. Moritz Jenz spent a period on loan at the club during the Ange Postecoglou era and now finds himself at Mainz, in a temporary arrangement from Wolfsburg.

They have been left made up for Benjamin Siegrist who has sealed a loan move from Rapid Bucharest to Serie A side Genoa, who are managed by football legend Patrick Vieira. He played a deputy role at Celtic after showing top form at Dundee United in the Premiership and left during 2024 to join Neil Lennon in Romania.

Jullien reacted to one of Genoa’s introductory posts about Siegrist with “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” while Jenz was left saying “YESSSS bruh !!!!” The former Celtic keeper said on Instagram: “It’s a great honour to be a part of the oldest club in Italy, Genoa FC. I feel very happy and I hope that together we can achieve our goals. Forza Genoa!”

A statement from the Serie A side said: “Benjamin Siegrist is a new goalkeeper for Genoa. Born in Therwil, Switzerland, on 31/01/1992, he arrives on loan from Rapid Bucharest.

“He has won nine national titles with his clubs and participated in one edition of the U21 European Championship with the Swiss national team. During his professional career he has also worn the shirts of Aston Villa, Burton Albion, Cambridge, Solihull Moors, Wycombe, Vaduz, Dundee and Celtic. Welcome to Genoa, Benjamin.”

Siegrist was full of admiration for Celtic upon arriving in Hoops. He said to Celtic TV in 2022: “It feels amazing, it’s a very proud feeling to be here, and I’m really, really excited. I can’t wait to get going and meet the staff, the players, and, ultimately play for this football club.

“I had a phone call from the manager, he hung up the phone and I think people just knew straight away that something good was happening. It was a very proud moment in my career,

'To be here and be representing the football team, the colours, the city and everything, it’s a hugely proud moment, and everything I’ve always wanted to be – at a top environment, at a top team and it simply can’t get any better than this.' To be here and competing now for Celtic is just amazing.

‘You’re never short of motivation when you play against the best, and ultimately I want to play before the best and compete against the best.’ So, obviously coming here and playing here is a different vibe, it’s a different stadium and it can be too big for you, but I’ve always enjoyed the big occasions and that’s something I want to bring here as well.”