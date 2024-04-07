Rangers and Celtic collided at Ibrox

The Celtic dugout has been hit with ‘objects’ during a clash with Rangers at Ibrox.

Sunday’s Old Firm derby is not short on drama with multiple VAR decisions and two penalty awards, one to Celtic in the first half and another to Rangers after half-time. Daizen Maeda put the away side ahead before Matt O’Riley converted from the spot after Connor Goldson was deemed to have handled the ball inside the box.

After half-time it was Rangers who got back on level terms through a James Tavernier penalty, after a controversial VAR decision for an Alistair Johnston tackle on Fabio Silva summoned referee John Beaton to the monitor for a second look. James Tavernier converted and moments later, Cyriel Dessers had bundled the ball home to leave Ibrox bouncing.

A foul on Celtic’s Tomoki Iwata in the build-up to the goal was deemed to be in that attacking phase of play and after a look at VAR once again, Beaton decided it was not worthy of a goal and a foul was given.

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports and as the camera went to pan back to the action, it cut to the Celtic bench, where the Police were present. Commentator Ian Crocker then stated that objects had made their way into the technical area.

He stated: “Sadly there are objects being thrown into the Celtic dugout. That is a side of this fixture that we never want to see.”