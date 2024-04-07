Gordon Ramsay looks on prior to the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox

The world’s most famous chef Gordon Ramsay has checked in to Ibrox Stadium ahead of this afternoon’s Old Firm derby - and has been presented with a special pre-match momento by Rangers.

Phillippe Clement’s side are gearing up for today’s powderkeg title race showdown with Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic, with both managers announcing their starting line-ups for the match.

And one hugely popular British A-list celebrity has been photographed arriving ahead of the game, with Ramsay back in Govan for the first time since opening a new hospitality lounge, ‘Menu by Gordon Ramsay’, back in February.

The recently opened Blue Sky Lounge restaurant has become a firm favourite with supporters by offering a world class dining experience, with the menu undergoing a major transformation to include a wide range of Ramsay’s signature dishes.

The 17 Michelin star chef and television presenter - known for his work on shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word - has a close affiliation with Rangers which stems from his childhood playing days at the club when he appeared for the youth teams.

Ramsay has often spoke about his dream of forging a career as a professional footballer, but a serious injury cut his playing days short. He stated: “From a very young age I dreamt about having my name up in lights at Ibrox. Whilst my football career may have ended prematurely, I’m proud and delighted to have partnered with the Ream team to develop and exclusive menu for the iconic stadium.”

