Celtic duo in international tug-of-war as SFA 'make move' to secure their services

The Scottish FA has ‘made a move’ in attempt to tie down these two rising Celtic stars.

Two exciting young Celtic players currently find themselves in the middle of an international tug of war, as both Scotland and Nigeria are battling it out to secure their services.

The Scottish Football Association has ‘made a move’ in attempt to beat the Nigerian Football Federation to secure duo Emmanuel Obidiwe and Dara Ositelu on their own books, according to allnigeriasoccer.com.

Scotland youth call-ups for rising Celtic stars

The Scottish FA has handed the pair call-ups for their respective international friendlies approaching this month. Obidiwe, who is in the men’s youth set-up at Celtic, has been named as part of Scotland’s U16s side due to play out a three-match friendly tournament in Cyprus.

The young Scotland side will face Cyprus, Romania and Northern Ireland towards the end of the month.

Meanwhile, rising women’s starlet Ositelu is also on an exciting upwards trajectory. Scotland Women’s U17s coach Michael Tuohy has included Ositelu in his 24-player squad to feature in the 2025 edition of the MIMA Cup in Spain.

Ositelu made her Scotland youth debut last year in a UEFA Development Mini Tournament. She came on as a substitute against Portugal and is hoping to get even more minutes under her belt.

Meanwhile, Obidiwe joins other Celtic men’s prospects in the squad headed for Cyprus. He is one of six representing the young Bhoys, alongside Lucas Cleary, Kayden Daly, Conor Daly, Rocco Di Giacom and Nathan Meechan.

Ifeoma Dieke, Chris Iwelumo and Ikechi Anya are three notable ex-players who opted to represent Scotland instead of Nigeria at senior international level. As Obidiwe and Ositelu continue their exciting journeys, only time will tell which international route they will go down.

Celtic men’s and women’s form

The Celtic men’s team are currently looking to secure their place in the Champions League round of 16, but they have a tough clash with Bayern Munich in the play-offs to face first. The competition introduced its revamped group stage this season with a league table format. Those who finished in the top eight have secured automatic progression, while the clubs from ninth down to 24th will fight for the last eight places in the play-offs.

Celtic were one of the clubs who finished in this bracket, along with upcoming opponents Bayern, and the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Celtic Women are tussling to defend their Scottish Women’s Premier League title with record holders Glasgow City. As things stand, the two powerhouses are level at the top of the table on 47 points, with Glasgow City only ahead on goal difference.

Last season, Celtic lifted their first ever SWPL title, snubbing rivals Rangers of the trophy as the fight went right down to the wire. The Ghirls won 26 games and scored a whopping 126 goals throughout the competition.

As things stand in Scotland’s women’s top flight, Glasgow City, Celtic, Rangers and Hibs are all immediately in contention. Only two points currently separate fourth from first, leaving no room for error as we approach a thrilling end to the season.