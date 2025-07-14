Celtic are gearing up for the start of the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Celtic have the chance to complete more signings over the coming weeks. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed. That would help free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for reinforcements.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season. They will be hoping to win the league title again. The Hoops will also be aiming to progress further in Europe if they can.

Celtic update regarding Evan Ferguson links

Celtic target Evan Ferguson is ‘closing’ in on a move to Roma from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Sky Italia. The 20-year-old is poised for a switch to Italy amid links to the Hoops. Rodgers may need to start looking elsewhere for attacking additions.

Ferguson, 20, could have been identified by the Glasgow giants as someone to boost their options up top. He is young, has potential and will only get better down the line. However, it appears his heart is set on a switch to Serie A.

The youngster started his career with spells at St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians. He broke into the first-team of the latter as a teenager before linking up with Brighton in 2021. The forward has since made 80 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls and has chipped in with 17 goals.

He was given the green light to leave the AMEX Stadium on loan in January. West Ham swooped to secure his services on a temporary basis under Graham Potter. However, he struggled to make the impact he would have wanted to with the Hammers and didn’t find the net in eight outings during his time at the London Stadium.

What now for Evan Ferguson and Celtic?

Securing the signature of Ferguson would have been a statement of intent by Celtic. However, Roma have jumped in and can offer him the platform to show what he can do in the Italian top flight. They finished 5th in the table last term.

Ferguson is under contract at Brighton until June 2029 so they are under no pressure to sell him. That means they can wait for the right offer to come in for him. After securing his future, the Seagulls’ technical director David Weir said: "Evan is a brilliant young talent and we are delighted for him. He's shown his ability at club and international level, after breaking into the team at the start of the year, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching his continued progress."

Former boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “Evan deserves this new contract and he has a very big future ahead of him.”

He added: "We can't forget that Evan is a very young player and needs time to grow confidence and play, but I'm really happy for him and his new contract. He's not complete as a striker yet. There is room for improvement but we're lucky to have him in our team."