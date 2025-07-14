Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have the chance to freshen up their ranks over the next couple of months. They will be able to bring in some more new faces ahead of next season. The Hoops also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed.

As for Rangers, they are gearing up for a new era under the guidance of Russell Martin. He has been picked as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement. The ex-Southampton man will be eager to show what he can do at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s Kwon Hyeok-kyu wanted

According to Fussball Europa, FK Austria Wien are interested in Celtic midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu. The South Korea youth international is facing an uncertain future at Celtic Park. The Hoops have a decision to make about what to do with him next.

Kwon, 24, joined the Glasgow outfit back in 2023. Prior to his move to Scotland, he caught the eye at Busan IPark. He has struggled for minutes though since his move and has been loaned out to St Mirren and Hibernian to get some game time under his belt.

After linking up with the latter around 12 months ago, their boss David Gray said: “Hyeokkyu provides us with another option in midfield being able to play as both a deeper 6 and as an 8. As a player, he’s a great athlete, he’s very competitive, and comfortable on the ball. He showed these capabilities during an impressive loan spell last season. We’re delighted to bring him to the Club and look forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Hibs’ Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We’re really pleased to make Hyeokkyu our ninth signing of the summer transfer window. He is another top professional to add to the First Team group, comes with a good pedigree, and adds a real presence on the pitch. We’d like to thank Brendan Rodgers and Celtic for the smooth handling of the move, and how quickly and efficiently we were able to get this deal done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gassama latest

Journalist Sebastien Vidal has reported on X that Rangers are ‘edging closer’ to the signing of Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama. The Star reported on Friday that there was a hold up. However, Vidal is now suggesting the deal is expected to happen.

Gassama, 21, has been identified by the Gers as someone to boost their attacking department. He will give them more competition and depth up top. In addition, he is still young and has potential to develop down the line.

The former France youth international was on the books at PSG from 2019 to 2023 and played once for the first-team of the Ligue 1 giants. He was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan when Eupen came calling. Sheffield Wednesday then swooped in for him after their promotion from League One.

Gassama has since been a key player for the Owls. He has enjoyed plenty of game time in South Yorkshire and they will miss his pace and power. The prospect has made 84 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 12 goals.