Dave King has offered to cover the £3million shortfall in Rangers accounts if the club find a way to tear up their lucrative deal to take part in the Sydney Super Cup.

The former Ibrox chairman made his pledge to the under-fire board last weekend as the latest high-profile fan protests against the proposed Old Firm ‘friendly’ match in Australia spilled onto the pitch during Sunday’s Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was repeatedly interrupted as disgruntled fans launched streamers and tennis balls onto the pitch, forcing referee Bobby Madden into making four stoppages.

The game is stopped as Rangers fan throw tennis balls onto the pitch to protest the Old Firm friendly in Australia during the match against Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

King has now offered his services to cover any losses incurred should Rangers withdraw from the four-team tournament scheduled for later this year, including the costs of a potential legal bill for breaching a contract signed with the event’s organisers.

It remains unclear whether King has enquired about re-claim a seat on the Gers board in return for his cash offer after previously having one request for a boardroom return turned down earlier this year.

The South African-based businessman has a rocky relationship with chairman Douglas Park and the current hierarchy since stepping down from his role two years ago.

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has an agreement to sell his shareholding in the Scottish champions to supporters group Club 1872 within the next three years. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Tension between the board and disgruntled supporters continues to escalate with shareholders Club 1872, who are believed to still have close links with King, releasing a statement which branded Gers executives as ‘incompetent’ and bullies.

Rangers offered a quick response by publishing a statement of their own in which it threatened to hit back at a ‘rump’ of rebel supporters at the end of the season.

That has led King to wade into the row by providing a financial solution, which will increase the pressure on Park and his directors to pull out from the competition.